Fabbro (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Senators, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
The Blue Jackets had unspecified game-time decisions heading into Saturday's game, and Fabbro got banged up after an impressive performance versus Vancouver on Friday. Denton Mateychuk will move up to the top pairing, while Jake Christiansen will rejoin the lineup to cover Fabbro's absence.
