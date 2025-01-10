Fabbro logged an assist, four blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Fabbro has earned three assists over eight games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old continues to hold onto a top-four spot alongside Zach Werenski, which has worked wonders for getting Fabbro more involved on offense. The defenseman has 10 points, 41 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 30 hits and a plus-10 rating through 32 appearances between the Blue Jackets and the Predators this season.