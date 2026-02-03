Fabbro (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Devils on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Fabbro is nearing a return to the lineup after missing the last six games due to his lower-body injury. Presumably, if the blueliner isn't quite ready to play Tuesday, he'll be in the mix to return versus the Blackhawks on Wednesday. With just seven points in 48 games this year, Fabbro may miss the 20-point threshold.