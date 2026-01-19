Fabbro (lower body) might be back in a week or so, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports Monday.

Fabbro left Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh because of the injury. He has three goals, seven points, 16 PIM, 42 hits and 81 blocks in 48 appearances with Columbus this season. Jake Christiansen is likely to draw into the lineup Tuesday versus Ottawa due to Fabbro's injury.