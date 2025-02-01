Fabbro notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.
Fabbro helped out on Kent Johnson's game-tying goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Fabbro has three points over his last five contests and continues to fill a top-pairing role alongside Zach Werenski. Fabbro is up to 13 points, 53 shots on net, 101 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 42 appearances between Columbus and Nashville this season.
