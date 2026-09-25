Fabbro (upper body) was placed on injured reserve by the Blue Jackets on Friday.

Fabbro sustained an upper-body injury during Monday's preseason game against the Red Wings, and the Blue Jackets indicated Wednesday that he could be in danger of missing Opening Night against the Sabres on Oct. 1. It appears as though the defenseman be sidelined for the start of the regular season after landing on injured reserve, and it's not yet clear when the team expects him to return, but the Blue Jackets could be shorthanded on their blue line since Damon Severson's (shoulder) status is uncertain ahead of Opening Night.