Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Poised to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fabbro (lower body) is expected to play against the Kings on Monday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Following a two-game absence, Fabbro will replace Egor Zamula in Monday's lineup. The 27-year-old Fabbro has four goals, nine points, 55 shots on net, 88 blocked shots and 51 hits in 54 appearances this season.
