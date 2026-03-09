default-cbs-image
Fabbro (lower body) is expected to play against the Kings on Monday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Following a two-game absence, Fabbro will replace Egor Zamula in Monday's lineup. The 27-year-old Fabbro has four goals, nine points, 55 shots on net, 88 blocked shots and 51 hits in 54 appearances this season.

