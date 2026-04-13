Fabbro recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Fabbro ended a 16-game point drought with the helper. He's moved around the lineup a bit in that span, though he's mostly been in a top-four role since Damon Severson (shoulder) exited the lineup. Fabbro has just 11 points with 67 shots on net, 64 hits, 118 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating over 73 appearances this season.