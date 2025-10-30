Fabbro scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Fabbro stretched the Blue Jackets' lead to 5-1 late in the second period. The defenseman has a point in each of the last three games (one goal, two assists), which accounts for all of his offense this season. He's added 10 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 10 appearances. Fabbro is currently on the third pairing, and as such, he has little upside for fantasy unless his recent run of offense gets him back into the top four.