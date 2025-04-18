Fabbro scored a goal on three shots, blocked five shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Islanders.

Fabbro posted six points over 10 contests in April to end the season strong. The 26-year-old defenseman flourished with the Blue Jackets after getting claimed off waivers from the Predators. He ends the campaign with nine goals, 26 points, 89 shots on net, 67 hits, 143 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-20 rating over 68 appearances. Fabbro is an unrestricted free agent this summer, one of nine UFAs on the Columbus roster, but general manager Don Waddell will likely have him near the top of the list for contract talks between now and July 1.