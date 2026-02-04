Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Pots winner in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fabbro scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over the Devils.
Making his return from a six-game absence due to a lower-body injury, Fabbro broke open a scoreless tie early in the third period by snapping a quick shot through traffic in front of Jacob Markstrom. Fabbro isn't known for his offense, and through 49 games this season he's produced four goals, eight points, 83 blocked shots, 51 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-12 rating.
