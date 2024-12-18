Fabbro (lower body) is questionable for Thursday's tilt against New Jersey, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Wednesday.
Fabbro left Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay due to the injury. He has three goals and seven points over 24 outings between Nashville and Columbus in 2024-25. Jack Johnson (eye) is projected to draw back into the lineup Thursday after missing Tuesday's game against the Lightning.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Exits game with lower-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Slides helper in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Nets game-winner against Chicago•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Pots first goal for Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Claimed by Columbus•