Fabbro (lower body) is expected to travel with the team ahead of Tuesday's game against New Jersey, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Fabbro has missed the last five games due to a lower-body injury, but it appears as though he could return to action before the Olympic break. Head coach Rick Bowness said Monday that the Blue Jackets will make a decision on Fabbro's availability Tuesday, so the 27-year-old will presumably be monitored following the team's morning skate.