Fabbro recorded one goal, two assists, three shots on goal, two hits and one blocked shot in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Canucks.
Fabbro found the back of the net for the first time since March 9, when he recorded another multi-point effort in a 7-3 win over the Rangers. He's cracked the scoresheet in just four of his 15 appearances since the league resumed following the 4 Nations break, so his fantasy upside isn't very high outside of leagues that reward physicality stats -- and even in those formats, Fabbro doesn't really stand out.
