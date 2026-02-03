Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Slated to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fabbro (lower body) is participating in warmups as expected, indicating he'll play Tuesday versus the Devils, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Fabbro was officially considered a game-time decision, but he was trending toward a return in recent practices. The blueliner will play on the third pairing for this contest. Fabbro had just one goal in the 16 contests before his six-game absence, so he won't be a great source of offense.
