Fabbro (lower body) is participating in warmups as expected, indicating he'll play Tuesday versus the Devils, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Fabbro was officially considered a game-time decision, but he was trending toward a return in recent practices. The blueliner will play on the third pairing for this contest. Fabbro had just one goal in the 16 contests before his six-game absence, so he won't be a great source of offense.