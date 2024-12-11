Fabbro notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Fabbro set up Sean Monahan's third-period goal. The helper snapped a four-game dry spell for Fabbro, who has maintained a top-four role despite the downturn on offense. He's up to seven points this year, all of which have come over 14 games with the Blue Jackets after he had six scoreless outings with the Predators before being waived. He's added 26 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 16 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-10 rating.