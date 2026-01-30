Fabbro (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus Chicago on Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Fabbro will miss his fifth straight game due to his lower-body injury. With the Jackets heading into a back-to-back, it seems unlikely the 27-year-old blueliner will be available versus the Blues on Saturday either. Prior to his absence, Fabbro was struggling to produce, managing just one point in his last 16 contests.