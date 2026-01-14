Fabbro scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Fabbro went a month between points, posting a minus-7 rating, 20 hits, 17 blocked shots and 10 shots on net during a 13-game drought. The 27-year-old defenseman saw an increased role for the second contest in a row as he helps the Blue Jackets deal with the absences of Denton Mateychuk (upper body) and Damon Severson (illness). Fabbro has just seven points with 46 shots on net, 41 hits, 78 blocks and a minus-16 rating across 46 appearances this season.