Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Unavailable Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fabbro (lower body) isn't available Thursday versus Florida.
Fabbro has four goals, nine points, 18 PIM, 51 hits and 88 blocks in 54 outings in 2025-26. His exit from the lineup will likely result in Jake Christiansen playing against the Panthers.
