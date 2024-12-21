Fabbro (lower body) won't play versus the Flyers on Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Fabbro will miss his second straight game. He has contributed three goals, seven points, 33 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and 20 hits in 24 appearances between Nashville and Columbus this season. Jack Johnson will remain in Saturday's lineup due to Fabbro's absence.
