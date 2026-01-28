Fabbro (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus Philadelphia, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Fabbro has three goals, seven points, 16 PIM, 48 shots, 42 hits and 81 blocks in 48 appearances in 2025-26. He's missed Columbus' past three games due to the injury. The 27-year-old typically serves on the third pairing when he is healthy.