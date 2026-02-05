Heinen scored a goal on three shots, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Heinen had gone four games without a point and was scratched three times in that span. He's emerged as a versatile part of the Blue Jackets' lineup while earning three points over 13 games since he was dealt from the Penguins. The forward has a total of five points, 28 shots on net, 37 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 26 outings this season.