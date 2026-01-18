Heinen scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Heinen has a goal and an assist over his last four games. The 30-year-old got a piece of an Erik Gudbranson shot at 17:38 of the second period to put the Blue Jackets up 3-2. Heinen is playing in a fourth-line role, so he'll have limited fantasy appeal. He's produced two goals, two assists, 22 shots on net, 29 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 21 appearances between Columbus and Pittsburgh this season.