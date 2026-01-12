Heinen posted an assist and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Heinen has played in five of six games since he was called up from AHL Cleveland following a December trade with the Penguins. The helper was Heinen's first point as a Blue Jacket, giving him three points, 19 shots on net, 25 hits, 13 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 18 appearances season. The 30-year-old will compete with Mikael Pyyhtia and Zach Aston-Reese for fourth-line minutes.