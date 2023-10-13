Jiricek was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Friday.
The move was necessitated when Zach Werenski suffered a quad contusion Thursday and was placed on injured reserve. Jiricek is highly-regarded, after he was selected sixth overall in the 2022 Draft. He played in four NHL games last season with nary a point, but had six goals and 32 assists in 55 AHL games last season.
