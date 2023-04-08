Jiricek was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Jiricek is considered a big part of the Blue Jackets' future, after was drafted sixth overall in 2022. He played a couple of games with Columbus in late October, but he has spent most of the season at the AHL level. Jiricek has six goals and 32 assists in 51 AHL games this season.
