Jiricek picked up an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

The 19-year-old blueliner has become a fixture in the Columbus lineup since getting promoted from AHL Cleveland, playing in 10 straight games while providing a goal and two helpers, plus six shots on net, six hits, 12 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus/minus rating of zero. Jirieck does have more offensive upside than that, but for now the Jackets are content to let the 2022 sixth overall pick get his feet wet in the NHL.