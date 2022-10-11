Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen didn't rule out Jiricek seeing time in the NHL this season after the 18-year-old defenseman was assigned to AHL Cleveland rather than being sent back to Czechia to continue his development, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

"The more I watched him in camp, the more I was like... he's got to be here [in North America]," Larsen said Tuesday. "If he's doing well, we can get him in the [NHL] lineup. When that's going to be, I don't know. He'll dictate that." Jiricek impressed in his first training camp with the Jackets, and with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 draft already signed to an entry-level contract, the team has little reason to delay his promotion if he proves he's ready during his time in the AHL.