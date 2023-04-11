Jiricek was brought up from the minors Tuesday.
Jiricek has played in three games this season in which he recorded four shots, eight hits and a minus-5 rating. With Nick Blankenburg (ankle) likely done for the season, both Jiricek and Jake Christensen should be expected to suit up for Tuesday's clash with the Flyers.
