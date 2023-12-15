Jiricek put up two assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Both were secondary assists, but they still count the same. And they marked his first career two-point game in the NHL. Jiricek is a tremendous talent who has managed seven points, including six assists, in 26 games this season. Those are modest totals, of course. But what's really impressive is that Jiricek has a plus-1 rating on a team with a minus-18 goal differential on the season. Only the Habs are worse in the entire Eastern conference. Jiricek is going to play a significant role in Ohio once the team starts to put the pieces together. You might be able to scoop him in a dynasty deal if his manager is weary of the Columbus experience.