Jiricek scored a goal in a 5-3 win over the Rangers on Saturday.
It was his first NHL point in his fifth game, and it stood as the game winner. Jiricek took a cross-ice pass and fired an absolute rocket from the top of the right circle. He's the 14th teenager in franchise history to score a goal.
