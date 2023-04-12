Jiricek was returned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Jiricek logged 20:13 of ice time in Tuesday's clash with Philadelphia in which he garnered one shot, two blocks and one hit. In his four NHL contests this year, the Czech blueliner had yet to register his first NHL point. Given the lengthy list of injuries for the Jackets, Jiricek will likely be recalled before the team faces Pittsburgh on Thursday.
