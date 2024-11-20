Jiricek was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Jiricek's demotion is unlikely to be a short-term move considering the Monsters don't play until Saturday and it's not like the Jackets are hard up against the cap. As such, Jordan Harris or Jack Johnson figures to step into the lineup for Jiricek against the Lightning on Thursday. Perhaps after two games in the minors Saturday and Sunday, the 20-year-old Jiricek will be brought back up to the big club -- though he's played six NHL games this year and will burn a year of his entry-level deal if he gets past nine.