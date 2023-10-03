Jiricek skated on a pairing with Ivan Provorov during Monday's preseason game against the Blues, and Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent called the duo "our best defensemen" after the contest, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The 19-year-old Jiricek is one of the top blue line prospects in hockey, but he's also still eligible to be sent to AHL Cleveland without needing to clear waivers, so he's no lock to be on the NHL roster Opening Night. The sixth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft seems to be making a strong push in camp for a job though, and after collecting six goals and 38 points in 55 games for Cleveland last season, Jiricek could be ready for the next challenge.