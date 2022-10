Jiricek was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Jiricek has four assists in five AHL contests this season. Columbus selected the 18-year-old defender in the first round, sixth overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Jiricek should get a chance to make his NHL debut during his stint with the Blue Jackets because of injuries to Adam Boqvist (foot) and Nick Blankenburg (upper body).