Jiricek was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Friday.

The Blue Jackets were decimated with injuries to their blue line Thursday as Zach Werenski (shoulder) and Nick Blankenburg (ankle) were lost for the year and 6-8 weeks respectively. Jiricek was drafted sixth overall in July, 2022 and played a couple of games at the end of October with the Blue Jackets before he was demoted this past week.