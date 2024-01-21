Jiricek was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
After he was sent down Thursday, Jiricek will now rejoin the Blue Jackets prior to their game Tuesday in Edmonton. Jiricek, the sixth-overall pick in 2022, is still looking to get his feet under him in the NHL. The 20-year-old blueliner had a goal and nine points through his first 36 games this season.
