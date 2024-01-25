Jiricek was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Jiricek evidently isn't happy with the Blue Jackets' decision to demote him, but the team feels like his development will be best served by logging heavy minutes in the minors rather than limited playing time at the top level. The 20-year-old rookie has picked up nine points through 36 NHL contests this season.
