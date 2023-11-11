Jiricek was sent to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
The 19-year-old defenseman will be a huge part of the Blue Jackets future, but Jiricek needs to be seeing ample playing time at this stage of his career. He wasn't getting it with Columbus as he had been a healthy scratch over the last two contests. Jiricek had a goal and two assists in 10 games at the NHL level before his demotion.
