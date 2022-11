Jiricek was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.

This is a bit odd given that Jiricek was recalled earlier in the day. However, briefly having Jiricek on the roster created an additional $1 million to Columbus' long-term injured performance bonus pool, according to CapFriendly. He had no points and a minus-4 rating in two games with Columbus during a previous NHL stint. While returning Jiricek to the minors, Columbus also promoted fellow defenseman Jake Christiansen.