As expected, Jiricek was recalled by the Blue Jackets on Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Jiricek should draw into a bottom-four role for Tuesday's game versus Pittsburgh. The 19-year-old rookie has picked up three points while averaging just 13:34 of ice time through 10 top-level appearances this year.
