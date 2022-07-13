Jiricek inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Wednesday.

Jiricek was taken sixth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Jackets and wastes no time getting his first NHL contract underway. Despite being a high draft choice, the blueliner is far from a lock to join the team for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign and could return to his native Czech Republic with HC Plzen in order to further his development. Still, Jiricek should at least get a look during training camp and perhaps could make his NHL debut in the early part of the season before being sent back overseas.