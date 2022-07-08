Jiricek was selected sixth overall by the Blue Jackets at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Jiricek is one of the top two defenders available in the 2022 draft. He's more physical than Simon Nemec, but not quite the same skater -- his stride is a touch awkward in comparison. But his wheels are more than adequate given his commanding on-ice presence, booming point shot and strength in transition. At minimum, Jiricek a top-four stalwart in Columbus. But he has true first-pair upside and could become the next Alex Pietrangelo if the pieces come together. His potential is that high. Like most defenders, Jiricek needs time to develop, so he won't contribute to fantasy rosters for a few years. But look out when he matures.