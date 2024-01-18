Jiricek was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

Jiricek's demotion will allow the team to activate Boone Jenner (jaw) off injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with the Devils. The 20-year-old Jiricek may not have to wait long in the minors, as the Jackets put Spencer Martin on waivers Thursday indicating the team could bring back Jiricek shortly to provide some extra defensive depth.