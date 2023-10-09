Jiricek was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Jiricek was among the final roster cuts following a strong showing during training camp. He provided six goals and 38 points in 55 games at the minor-league level last season. The 19-year-old defender could see NHL action at some point in 2023-24.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' David Jiricek: Making push for roster spot•
-
Blue Jackets' David Jiricek: Headed back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' David Jiricek: Earns NHL promotion•
-
Blue Jackets' David Jiricek: Returns to AHL Cleveland•
-
Blue Jackets' David Jiricek: Ascends to top level•
-
Blue Jackets' David Jiricek: Headed for World Juniors•