Jiricek has been told by the Blue Jackets he'll be recalled to the NHL roster after Sunday's game against the Rangers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The teenage blueliner has given Columbus solid shifts this season, producing a goal and three points in 10 games with an even plus/minus rating for a team that has a minus-11 goal differential, the worst mark in the Eastern Conference. A roster crunch prompted Jiricek's demotion to AHL Cleveland on Saturday to make room for the return of Patrik Laine, but it seems as though his stay in the minors will be a brief one. As Jiricek has already played 10 NHL games in 2023-24, the first year of his entry-level contract has kicked in, giving the Jackets little incentive to keep him in the AHL.