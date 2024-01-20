Jiricek was informed that he would rejoin the Blue Jackets when they begin a road trip Tuesday in Edmonton, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The 20-year-old blueliner had been a healthy scratch the last two games with Columbus before being sent to AHL Cleveland on Thursday, Jiricek will stay sharp by playing two games with the Monsters before being recalled, and while he could simply return to the press box with the Jackets, it would seem counter-productive for the team to deny one of its top prospects consistent ice time, either in the NHL or AHL.