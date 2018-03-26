Blue Jackets' David Savard: Absent from practice
Savard missed Monday's practice session due to illness, Brian Hedger of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Savard's status for Tuesday's clash with Edmonton is up in the air, but Jack Johnson would figure to return to the lineup if the 26-year-old Savard is unable to give it a go. The defenseman is stuck in a 23-game goal drought and has managed a meager five helpers over that stretch. With 15 points on the season, it may be tough for the Quebec native to reach the 20-point threshold, even if he doesn't miss any time.
