Savard notched an assist and led the Blue Jackets with both six shots on goal and six blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Savard had to play 29:04 in the overtime contest, picking up some of the slack after Zach Werenski went out with an upper-body injury in the third period. It's been a surprisingly productive series for Savard, who has three assists and a plus-3 rating in four games. He's added 18 blocks, nine hits and nine shots -- the 29-year-old's impact has been felt all over the ice.