Play

Blue Jackets' David Savard: Back in action Monday

Savard (illness) will return to the lineup for Monday's road game against the Islanders, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Savard missed the last two games due to a sickness, but he's good to go for Monday's divisional clash. The 29-year-old isn't the concern of fantasy gamers, though, as he's notched just five points through 34 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories